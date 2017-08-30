Hapless thief flees Waterlooville shop without bike after stealing coffee

A HAPLESS thief who stole five jars of coffee from a discount shop was left out of pocket after he fled the scene without his getaway bike.

The crook targeted the Poundland store, in London Road, Waterlooville, while leaving his bicycle outside.

But people who spotted the thief’s actions took his bike and handed it into the shop, police said in their latest round-up of crimes in the Havant and Waterlooville area.

Officers added that the suspect left the area without his bike, which has since been recovered by police.

They said that he has not yet been apprehended.

Other issues reported to Hampshire Constabulary in their latest crime bulletin include the theft of £250 worth of meat from Marks and Spencers at the Wellington Retail Park, in Waterlooville.

Elsewhere, burglars raided a home in Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, on August 25, stealing a safe containing cash and other items.

Across the Havant and Waterlooville areas, eight incidents of anti-social behaviour were reported, along with four instances of criminal damage.