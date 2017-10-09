Hate crimes at Hampshire mosques drop but rise nationally

HATE crimes targeting mosques have decreased in Hampshire but have risen considerably across the country.

New figures compiled by the Press Association shows that the UK's police forces have recorded 110 hate crimes directed at mosques between March and July this year - which is up from just 47 for the same period in 2016.

Racist abuse and threats to 'bomb the mosque' feature heavily along the list of crimes, as do incidents of offenders smashing windows on buildings and parked cars.

Hampshire Constabulary recorded just the one hate crime at mosques for that period which was a decrease on last year's two crimes.

However, 25 of the country's forces saw a year-on-year increase directed at mosques.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott called the figures 'deeply disturbing.'