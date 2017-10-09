Havant constable awarded after assisting families following motorway deaths

A POLICE constable has been honoured for her role in helping the grieving families of two men after they were killed in a horrific collision.

PC Nicola Sarjeant was an ever-present by the side of the two Romanian families as a family liaison officer after Marian Olteanu, 35 and Ion Calin, 42, were killed on the M271 in Southampton in December 2015.

They saw lorry driver Keith Mees, 49, from Derbyshire, sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing their deaths by using his phone at the wheel.

His court case proved to be incredibly stressful and the constable went ‘above and beyond’ her duty to assist the families during the process.

PC Sarjeant, of Hampshire Constabulary’s road policing unit in Havant, has now received a commendation award for her ‘exceptional professionalism.’

She received it during the Joint Operations Unit Commendations Ceremony at the Sulhamstead police training centre in Berkshire on Thursday, where 21 other police officers and staff were recognised.

A speech read before PC Sarjeant was recognised said: ‘It is clear that Nicola has provided extensive support to two bereaved families.

‘The professionalism, dedication and empathy she showed was outstanding and not only provided immeasurable assistance to them but also significantly helped the investigations team.’

The JOU is a collaboration between Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police, covering firearms, road policing and operations.

It was formed to bring together specialised units with a vast array of skills.

JOU Chief Superintendent Stephen Williams said: ‘Being able to celebrate the outstanding bravery and dedication of our officers and staff is a great honour.’