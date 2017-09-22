Havant teenager targeted in nighttime cash theft

Have your say

A TEENAGER was targeted by a thief as she was walking in Havant.

A 19-year-old woman had £10 and a university textbook stolen as she walked along Riders Lane on Thursday night.

The incident occurred when she was approached by a man – described as being 6ft tall – as she passed an alleyway close to the junction with Purbrook Road at about 9.15pm.

The man took the textbook and the cash from the woman’s handbag before quickly walking away.

The woman was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Daniel Neligan said: ‘I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and speak to us. We know that at the time the incident happened, a car drove past. Were you in this car? Did you see what happened?

‘I would urge anyone with information to get in touch and help us find the person responsible.’

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170366873.