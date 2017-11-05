Hayling Island murder: People tell of 'complete shock' after three men arrested

STUNNED people living near a restaurant at the centre of a murder investigation have spoken of their shock.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to a popular Hayling Island restaurant in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A police car parked outside Gandhi, Hollow Lane, last night. Picture: Vernon Nash

Gandhi Tandoori in Hollow Lane was cordoned off after ambulance staff attended the scene inside the restaurant at 1am.

A 65-year-old man was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital but died just before 10am.

Mark Stacey lives in Hollow Lane - just metres away from Gandhi Tandoori.

The 54-year-old said: 'This is normally a very quiet place. It's so unusual to hear of something as shocking as this happening here. It's not good at all.'

Christine Fellerman, 84, lives just round the corner in nearby Chichester Avenue.

She said: 'I can't understand it. Hayling Island is the sort of place that suits the elderly because it's so quiet. It's so unusual to hear of something like this.

'That restaurant has always been lovely - I've been associated with it since me and my late husband moved on to the Island in 1981. I'm amazed.'

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 37 have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death.

A 53-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said: 'The last time I heard of a murder on Hayling Island was about 20 years ago, I'm in complete shock.

'If you live in a big city perhaps you expect it, but here it's virtually unheard of.'

The cordon around the restaurant has now been removed but multiple police cars were present at the scene last night.

Police are looking for anyone with information about the incident and want to speak to anyone who dined at the restaurant on Friday evening.

Call the major crime department at Fratton police station on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.