Hayling Island murder probe: 65-year-old restaurant worker named

Have your say

A RESTAURANT worker whose death sparked a murder investigation has been named.

Abbas Ali was the 65-year-old man taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on Saturday.

As reported, ambulance staff were called to the Gandhi restaurant, in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, at 1am.

Mr Ali died at hospital just before 10am, Hampshire police have said.

A post mortem revealed he died from a head injury.

He has been identified locally as having worked at the restaurant for more than 25 years.

It is understood he worked on a volunteer basis and occasionally stayed overnight above the restaurant.

Three men arrested on suspicion of his murder, aged 32, 34 and 37, have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Diners who ate at the restaurant on Friday night are urged to call the major crime department at Fratton police station on 101.