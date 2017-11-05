Search

Hayling Island murder probe: what we know so far

The Gandhi restaurant in Hayling Island after three men were arrested following the suspicious death of a 65-year-old man
The Gandhi restaurant in Hayling Island after three men were arrested following the suspicious death of a 65-year-old man
A police car outside Gandhi Tandoori in Hollow Lane on Saturday night. Picture: Vernon Nash

Hayling Island murder: Three men released after 65-year-old man dies

0
Have your say

Police are investigating a possible murder after a 65-year-old man died in suspicious circumstances.