Hayling Island murder: Three men released after 65-year-old man dies

A MAN at the centre of a murder investigation died of a head injury, a post mortem has shown.

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a 65-year-old man from Hayling Island say a post mortem has revealed he died of a head injury.

A police car outside Gandhi Tandoori in Hollow Lane on Saturday night. Picture: Vernon Nash

Ambulance staff were called to an incident inside Gandhi Tandoori in Hollow Lane at 1am on Saturday morning.

The man was taken from the restaurant to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, but later died just before 10am the same day.

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All three have since been released but remain under police investigation.

Following the incident, police launched an appeal for information to customers who dined at Gandhi Tandoori on the night of Friday, November 3.

In a new statement, police said: 'We would like to thank those who dined at the Gandhi restaurant on Friday evening who have already contacted us and are asking anyone else who did go there that evening but hasn't been in touch to please do so as they may have vital information.'

Anyone with information should call the major crime department at Fratton police station on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.