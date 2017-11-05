Hayling Island murder: Urgent appeal to find customers who dined at murder probe restaurant

AN URGENT appeal has been launched to find people who dined at a restaurant at the centre of a murder investigation.

Police are appealing for information from customers who were at Gandhi Tandoori in Hollow Lane at Hayling Island on Friday night.

A police car at the scene on Saturday night. Picture: Vernon Nash

Three men - aged 32, 34 and 37 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder after ambulance staff were called to the restaurant at 1am on Saturday morning.

A 65-year-old man was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, but died just before 10am.

If you dined at Gandhi Tandoori on the evening of Friday, November 3 or have any information on the incident, call the major crime department at Fratton police station on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.