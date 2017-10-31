Here’s the latest from In the Courts

Have your say

- Steven O’Dowd, 36, of Craven, Wilmecote, Tamworth, admitted assault by beating in Portsmouth on July 11.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 32 sessions of a relationships course and 15 days of rehabilitation.

He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for two years.

O’Dowd must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

- Luke Bews, 21, of Hobby Close, Wecock, admitted damaging carpets and shelves in Addison Road, Sarisbury Green, between April and May. He must pay £400 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

- John Merrett, 21, of Partridge Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted taking a vehicle without consent on October 22 last year.

He was given a community order for taking the Volvo S20. Merrett must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £680 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for a year.

- John Sherwood, 72, of Warwick Crescent, Portsmouth, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another person with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence will be used against him.

He also admitted damaging a door on the same day, on September 11.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation.

Sherwood must pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 victim surcharge and £551.59 compensation.

- Leon Joseph, 41, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted burgling the Fat Fox pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on July 23.

He was handed an 18-month conditional discharge. He must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

- Laurie Murphy, 26, of no fixed address admitted theft of two handbags from Marks & Spencer in Gunwharf Quays on September 6.

She also admitted theft of four more handbags from the same shop the next day.

Magistrates imposed 25 days of rehabilitation activities under a community order. She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Benjamin Barber, 33, of Reedmace Close, Waterlooville, admitted using a mobile phone while driving on March 14 at Milton Road, Waterlooville.

He was not banned from driving as magistrates said there would be ‘exceptional hardship’. He was fined £166 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay. He received six points on his licence.