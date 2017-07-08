Here’s the latest from the courts

Here are the latest cases from the courts.

- Charlotte Bale, 43, of Sackville Street, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on February 7.

She must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities under a community order.

Bale must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Christina Costa, 33, of Fathoms Reach, Hayling Island, admitted theft of £250 worth of goods from Tesco in Solent Road, Havant, on April 8.

She was fined £55 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Costa also admitted theft of £115 worth of items from Sainsbury’s in Farlingotn on April 18 and was fined £55.

- Charlie Young, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 weeks.

She admitted theft of £105 worth of perfume from Boots in Westbury Mall, Fareham, on May 15.

Young admitted theft of £104 worth of perfume on May 3 and stealing aftershave worth £80 on April 24 from the same shop.

She admitted theft of Jack Daniels worth £150 on March 25 from Asda in Speedfields Park, Fareham.

For each theft she received eight weeks concurrent to each other, but on top of a 12-week sentence for breaching a suspended sentence for theft.

- Courtney Budziszewski, 21, of Tinsbury Crescent, Havant, admitted assaulting a PC on November 26, 2016.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Virlan Ghearghita, 25, of Beaumont Road, Slough, was found guilty of attempting to steal 33 razors, two T-shirts, jelly sweets and baby gem lettuce worth £808.75 from Sainsbury’s in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, on April 3.

He was also found guilty of attempting to steal 24 boxes of razors, two T-shirts and three Xbox games worth £686.47 from the same shop and on the same day.

Magistrates imposed 120 hours of unpaid work under a community order.

- Claire Innalls, 38, of Waterworks Road, Farlington, admitted speeding on the Havant Road, Farlington, on October 24, 2016.

She travelled at 36mph in a 30mph zone.

She was fined £160 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed three points on her driving licence.