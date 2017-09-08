Here’s the latest from the courts...

- Travis Hancock, 39, of Chelsea Road, Southsea, admitted criminal damage to a door on June 24 in Southsea.
Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £270 compensation to pay.
He must pay £85 prosecution costs.
- Meshell Monagen, 29, of Fareham Road, Gosport, admitted possession of amphetamine, a class B drug in Gosport on March 22. She received an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
Magistrates ordered the drug must be forfeited and destroyed.
- Matthew Naylor, 27, of Hill Road, Portchester, admitted drink-driving in Southwick Road, Wickham, on June 26.
Magistrates imposed a £750 fine with a 36-month driving ban.
Naylor was caught with 71 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
He must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
- Simon Grimes, 49, of Mayles Lane, Knowle, admitted criminal damage to a table, door window, crockery and vases belonging to Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.t
Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge.
- Liam Farrell, 32, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted theft of 40 items of make-up worth £274.20 from Wilko on June 8.
Magistrates jailed him for four weeks.
He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.
- Jake Hanvey-Walklet, 26, of Woodmancote Road, Milton, admitted drink-driving.
A test shows he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 limit. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.
Magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Hanvey-Walklet was caught in South Parade, Southsea, on June 24 driving a Ford Focus.
- Alfred Jordan, 18, of New Road, Littlehampton, admitted throwing down, dropping or depositing litter – a cigarette butt. He dropped it in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on April 16 and was fined £75 with a £30 victim surcharge and £226 costs.
