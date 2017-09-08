Here’s the latest from the courts...

- Travis Hancock, 39, of Chelsea Road, Southsea, admitted criminal damage to a door on June 24 in Southsea.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £270 compensation to pay.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

- Meshell Monagen, 29, of Fareham Road, Gosport, admitted possession of amphetamine, a class B drug in Gosport on March 22. She received an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates ordered the drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

- Matthew Naylor, 27, of Hill Road, Portchester, admitted drink-driving in Southwick Road, Wickham, on June 26.

Magistrates imposed a £750 fine with a 36-month driving ban.

Naylor was caught with 71 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Simon Grimes, 49, of Mayles Lane, Knowle, admitted criminal damage to a table, door window, crockery and vases belonging to Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.t

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge.

- Liam Farrell, 32, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted theft of 40 items of make-up worth £274.20 from Wilko on June 8.

Magistrates jailed him for four weeks.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

- Jake Hanvey-Walklet, 26, of Woodmancote Road, Milton, admitted drink-driving.

A test shows he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 limit. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Hanvey-Walklet was caught in South Parade, Southsea, on June 24 driving a Ford Focus.

- Alfred Jordan, 18, of New Road, Littlehampton, admitted throwing down, dropping or depositing litter – a cigarette butt. He dropped it in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on April 16 and was fined £75 with a £30 victim surcharge and £226 costs.