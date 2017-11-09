Here’s the latest from the courts

Have your say

- Harry Egerton, 18, of Falmouth Road, Paulsgrove, admitted harassment of a woman between June 13 and August 30.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 36-hour attendance centre requirement.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for a year. He sent her messages and called her.

- Emma Bishop, 43, of Rosetta Road, Southsea, admitted failing to promptly notify Portsmouth City Council her earnings would increase, which affected her housing benefit.

She committed the offence between March 9, 2015, and November 20, 2016.

Bishop was handed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge to pay.

- Nicholas Holley, 31, of New Road, Portsmouth, admitted damaging a front door of M Cutting hairdressers on September 18 in Portsmouth.

He also admitted being drunk and disorderly on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay £200 compensation.

- Stephen Wilson, 29, of no fixed address, was jailed for six weeks after being found guilty of harassment causing alarm or distress, between July 25 and 28.

He sent a woman threatening messages. Magistrates ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

- Maxine Page, 25, of Sudbury Road, Cosham, admitted theft of bedding and clothes worth £90.90 from Primark in Portsmouth on January 30.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

- Laurie Murphy, 26, of no fixed address, admitted theft of perfume from Debenhams worth £138 on September 20.

Magistrates imposed a 21-day prison sentence suspended for a year.

Magistrates imposed 25 days of rehabilitation activities. Murphy must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

She was detained in court but that was deemed served due to time spent in custody.

She admitted breaching a community order handed to her for two previous thefts.

Murphy had previously taken £48 worth of handbags from Marks and Spencer on September 6.

She had also taken four navy handbags worth £100 from the same shop on September 7.