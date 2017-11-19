Here’s the latest on who’s been in court

Have your say

n Alan Anderson, 50, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly on September 16 in Havant.

He was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

He was detained in court.

n Ben Bennett, 27, of Gazell Close, Rowner, admitted drink-driving in Howe Road on August 20.

A test revealed he had 141 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35mg.

He was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed a 22-month driving ban.

n Callum Bensley, 20, of Rowan Road, Havant, admitted drug-driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

He committed the offences on June 26 at Havant while driving a BMW. He had cannabis in his blood.

Magistrates fined him £216 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

n Blake Bramley, 21, of Pine View, Headley Down, Botley, admitted driving on the A3M at Waterlooville on September 14 without insurance or a licence.

He was fined £450 with a £45 victim surcharge and six points on his driving licence.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs.

n Mellisa Claxton, 26, of Locksway Road, Milton, admitted theft of a TV worth £329 from Asda on August 16.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n David Fletcher, 27, of Wymering Lane, Wymering, admitted drink-driving on September 17 in his street.

A test revealed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a 19-month driving ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Owen Fletcher, 26, of Tarrant Gardens, Havant, admitted driving while banned in Burgate Close, Havant, on August 30.

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He was banned from driving for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Fletcher also admitted driving without insurance but received no separate penalty.

n Ivan Sarycev, 27, of South Parade, Southsea, admitted theft of a coat at Ralph Lauren in Gunwharf Quays on September 16.

He also admitted stealing a USB pen worth £34 from Swarovski in Gunwharf Quays on the same day.

Magistrates fined him £110 for the offences.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.