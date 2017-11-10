Search

Here's today's court round-up

- David Barry, 45, of Fratton Road, Fratton, admitted having heroin, a class A drug, on July 11 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Barry must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

- Matthew Ward, 25, of Gregson Avenue, Gosport, admitted theft of £534.50 cash from Powerplay Team Sports Ltd between August 31, 2016, and September 29, 2016.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ward must pay £534.50 compensation with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Damien Wearn, 22, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, admitted stalking a woman by sending her messages, making calls, turning up at places she would know and tracking her using a phone app.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He committed the offence over three days between August 17 and 20.

Magistrates said it was a short period of time, there was no history in their relationship, the victim did not complain to police and Wearn showed remorse.

The victim did not want a restraining order.

- Derek Chandler, 64, of Blackmoor Walk, Havant, admitted two charges of assault by beating on May 8 in Havant.

He also admitted having an offensive weapon, a length of wood.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Anne Cripps, 49, of Vineside, Gosport, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order on March 15 by calling 999 when there was no emergency.

She admitted the same charge over a February 24 incident.

Magistrates fined her £60 for each with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

She was detained in court, but this was deemed served due to the time spent in custody.

- Colin Wall, 55, of Hunter Road, Southsea, admitted theft of items worth £64.14 from Tesco Extra on July 15.

He was fined £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Charlotte Whitford, 35, of West Street, Titchfield, admitted failing to comply with requirements of a community order for three thefts.

She was handed a three-month term suspended for a year.