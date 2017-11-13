Here’s what’s been happening in court...

Have your say

- Leon Joseph, 41, of Serpentine Road, Southsea, admitted assaulting a PCSO and assault by beating on April 10 in Elm Grove, Southsea.

He was jailed for 28 days.

- Natalie Laci, 34, of Highland Road, Milton, admitted three shoplifting offences on March 4, February 9 and January 31. Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £135 compensation.

- Shaun Case, 33, of Bitterne Close, Forton, Gosport, admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence.

Magistrates extended the four-month term suspended for a year to be suspended for 18 months.

He must pay £60 costs.

- Deborah Cox, 60, of Station Road, Rustington, West Sussex, admitted throwing down, dropping or depositing litter - a cigarette butt - on July 10.

She dropped the butt at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Cox was fined £75 with a £30 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

- Gheorghe Malanca, 56, of no fixed address, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of committing a traffic offence.

He was fined £460 and banned from driving for 28 months.

He must pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Clinton Holley, 37, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted shoplifting toys worth £56 from The Works in Portsmouth on August 28.

He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of others.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

- Kelly Powell, 41, of Tyseley Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a uPVC front door worth £700 in Washington Road, Portsmouth, on September 13.

She also admitted assaulting two PCs on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with eight days of rehabilitation activity requirements. Powell was fined £20 and must pay £20 compensation to the PCs.

She admitted assault by beating on August 11 and must pay £20 compensation.