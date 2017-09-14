Here’s who’s been in court lately...

- Michael Brooker, 54, of Totland Road, Cosham, was found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice on December 23 last year.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

Brooker admitted breaching a conditional discharge and suspended sentence, which was extended.

- Ryan Meyer, 20, of April Square, Portsmouth, admitted theft of a £7.55 petrol can from Esso in Hayling Island on March 15.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Meyer admitted making off without payment of fuel worth £6.16 and then failing to surrender to custody on April 13 at court.

Magistrates imposed a 21-day detention sentence suspended for 12 months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £60 prosecution costs.

He admitted failing to comply with supervision and was fined £50.

- Graeme Donnelly, 34, of Queen Street, Portsea, admitted breaching a restraining order in Eastern Road, Baffins, on July 10.

He also admitted breaching the same restraining order the next day.

And he admitted doing the same on a third consecutive day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with nine months of probation and an alcohol treatment requirement.

Donnelly must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Max Funnell, 19, of Rockbourne Close, Leigh Park, admitted theft of Nike clothes worth £62.98 from Sports Direct on May 18 in Havant.

He was fined £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Scott McClure, 33, of Andrew Close, Baffins, was given a four-month term suspended for 18 months after admitting two charges of taking vehicles without consent - a Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Fiesta.

He must pay £200 compensation and £85 prosection costs. He admitted failing to comply with supervision after being released from jail. He was fined £200 with £60 costs.

McClure admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence and was fined another £200.