Here’s who’s been in the courts...

Have your say

- Clinton Holley, 37, of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, admitted being drunk and disorderly on July 17 in Stamford Street and was fined £50.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Holley admitted failing to surrender to custody on August 1 and was fined £30.

- Leonard Avellino, 60, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of assault by beating at the O2 store in Meridian Centre, Havant, on January 22.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs to pay.

- Suean Charlesworth, 39, of Mallow Close, Cosham, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements and was fined £60. Charlesworth admitted failing to surrender to custody on August 1 and was detained in court.

- Stuart Schneider, 33, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a restraining order on August 3 in Holbrook Road, Portsmouth.

He admitted breaching a suspended jail term for two restraining order breaches.

And Schneider committed the offences while serving a community order for two breaches of a restraining order and two assaults. Magistrates jailed him for six months in total.

- Martin Collyer, 56, care of Agincourt Road, Buckland, admitted drink-driving in Waterlooville on June 3.

A test revealed he had 359 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, more than four times the 80mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a community order with six-month alcohol treatment course and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Collyer was banned from driving for three years and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Debbie Laverton, 20, of Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, admitted being drunk and disorderly in North Street, Havant, on August 6 and was fined £120 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She committed the offence while serving a conditional discharge.

- Peter MacDonald, 52, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a restraining order by being near an address in Gosport Road, Fareham, on August 5.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

MacDonald committed the offence while serving a conditional discharge for theft.

- Kieron Sewah, 25, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Osborn Road South, Fareham, on Aguust 4.

He also admitted two assaults on police officers on the same day.

Magistrates jailed him for 14 days with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

- Charlene Preston, 35, of Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, admitted theft of £50 worth of L’oreal face cream from Wilko in Waterlooville on June 8.

Magistrates imposed a community order with five days of rehabilitation activities.

Preston must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Mark Yeganeh, 50, of South Parade, Portsmouth, admitted theft of razor blades, toothbrushes and other consumables worth £338.35 from Sainsbury’s in Portsmouth on June 30. Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Kevin Lambert, 31, of no fixed address, was found guilty of failing to comply with sex offenders’ notification requirements.

Magistrates imposed a seven-day sentence suspended for three months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.