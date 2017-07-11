Here’s who’s been up in court

Deborah Towle, 59, of Middle Park Way, Havant, admitted drink-driving.

She was more than triple the limit in Somborne Drive, Havant, on May 21.

A test revealed she had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates banned her from driving for two years, with 15 days of rehabilitation activities under a community order.

She was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Thomas Chandler, 25, of Victoria Road North, Portsmouth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on March 4.

Chandler was banned from driving for two years with an £85 victim surcharge to pay and £85 costs.

He admitted driving without a licence or insurance in Fareham Road, Hambledon, on the same day.

Magistrates ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work under a community order.

He received no separate penalty for driving without insurance or a licence.

Samuel Messenger, 19, of Clarence Road, Southsea, admitted drug-driving on March 26 in Taswell Road, Southsea.

He was caught with 32 ug/L of cocaine in his blood. The legal limit is 10.

Magistrates fined him £60 and banned him from driving for 21 months.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Messenger also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, and was fined £60.

Magistrates ordered the cannabis must be destroyed.

Charif Murray, 18, of Highbank Avenue, Waterlooville, admitted driving without due care and attention, without a licence or insurance and both failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

It related to a crash in Portsdown Hill Road in Portsmouth on February 19.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £300 compensation and complete 100 hours of unpaid work under a community order.

He was also banned from driving for a year.

Murray must pay £85 prosecution costs.

Stuart Barnes Bale, 23, of Kingsclere Avenue, Havant, was caught on the playing area at the Pompey match with Cheltenham on May 6 at Fratton Park.

He admitted the charge of going on to the playing area.

Barnes was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. No football banning order was imposed.