MAGISTRATES have banned a man from sleeping rough.

Homeless Luke Blythe, 29, was issued with a two-year criminal behaviour order after he was convicted of having diamorphine, a class A drug.

Now city magistrates banned him from sleeping or staying at Tesco in Quay Street, Fareham, the Westbury Manor Museum gardens, car parks in Osborn Road and Civic Way and Trinity Church.

Blythe is banned from leaving his belongings unattended in any public place and from leaving drug paraphenalia.