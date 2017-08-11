How to be paid £1,000 reward for telling police about fake notes

EAGLE-EYED fake cash spotters could net a £1,000 as a reward offered by a crime-fighting charity.

Crimestoppers and the Bank of England is offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest and charge.

Callers’ identities are not revealed and the information can be given anonymously.

Sarah-Jane Prew, Crimestoppers regional manager for Hampshire said: ‘Those with any information on fake notes of any value can contact our charity, safe in the knowledge that their identity will never be revealed, they’ll never have to speak to the police and never have to stand up in court.

‘You will remain anonymous throughout the whole process, from giving your information, right through to claiming your cash if the details you give us lead to an arrest and charge. You will only qualify for a reward if information is given to Crimestoppers.’

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Victoria Cleland, chief cashier of the Bank of England, said: ‘Counterfeit banknotes are rare, and we want to keep it that way by staying a step ahead of the counterfeiters. ‘Our advice is to remain vigilant and to check banknotes at the point of transaction.’