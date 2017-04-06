Huge fines for firms after Gosport man suffered life-changing injuries after massive electric shock

TWO companies have been fined a total of £300,000 after a Gosport man suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries in a massive electric shock while at work.

Mark Bradley, 52, from Gosport, suffered multiple major injuries, including severe burns to his neck.

Winchester Crown Court heard BAM Construction Ltd had been appointed by Network Rail to construct a new railway operating centre in Basingstoke. BAM later appointed Shoreland Projects Ltd as the groundworks contractor for this project.

On January 26, 2015, when work began to install lampposts on the site entrance road, the fifth lamp post touched the 11kV overhead power lines when it was being lifted into position by an excavator, causing Mr Bradley to suffer his injuries. A colleague rushed to his aid, using a piece of timber to push him away from the lamp column.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive found a failure to properly identify the presence of the overhead power lines and appropriately plan this work activity. No suitable control measures were in place to prevent contact with the overhead power lines. A number of workers were put at risk, including Mr Bradley.

BAM Construction Limited, of Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 14 of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989. The company has been fined £260,000 and ordered to pay costs of £9415.13.

Shoreland Projects Limited of Woodhouse Lane, Botley also pleaded guilty to contravening Regulation 14 of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989, has been fined £22,000 and ordered to pay costs of £8442.53.

Speaking after the case HSE inspector William Christie said: ‘While this entirely preventable incident has had a permanent and very substantial effect on Mark’s life, his very serious injuries could have been even worse had it not been for the quick thinking of his colleague.

‘This case highlights the importance for all work to be planned properly by all duty holders. Overhead power lines pose a significant threat to the safety of workers. Construction work in the vicinity of live conductors must be properly planned, managed and monitored to ensure the risks are controlled.’