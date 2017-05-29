Hundreds caught by Hampshire police using phones while driving

NEARLY 300 drivers were caught using their mobile phones illegally on Hampshire roads.

Figures obtained by the Press Association through a Freedom of Information request revealed Hampshire police stopped 280 drivers in the four weeks following the introduction of tougher penalties for the offence.

They had the fourth highest behind the Metropolitan police (2,307), Thames Valley police (478) and Police Scotland (339).

The punishment for using a phone at the wheel include six points on their licence and a £200 fine.