Hunt for knife-wielding Fareham man after attempted assault

A KNIFE-WIELDING thug tried to attack two men, police said.

Officers are now trying to find the man after the incident in The Gillies, Fareham, on Monday at midday.

Hampshire police said the incident was sparked by a dispute between the trio. No-one was injured.

The would-be attacker was a white man, 5ft 10ins tall, was tanned with short dark hair and clean shaven.

He was wearing a light blue T-shirt and navy blue shorts. He was carrying a kitchen knife.

A police spokesman said: ‘Knife crime is rare in Fareham.’