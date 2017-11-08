Hunt for motorbike yobs after man shot at with BB gun in Havant

Have your say

THESE pictures have been released after yobs on motorbikes let off fireworks and shot at a man with a BB gun.

Hampshire police said 270 reports have been received of motorbikes or scramblers being ridden illegally in Havant since January.

One of the riders in Havant police want to speak with.

They have been ridden dangerously, putting people at risk and causing distress and intimidation, police said.

A man was verbally abused and shot at with a BB gun by riders last Wednesday at 8.20pm.

The day before, October 31, motorcycles were ridden through shopping area and riders let off fireworks.

Police have today released information about the incidents.

A spokeswoman said: 'Op Herd was set up to tackle this anti-social problem and we need the public’s help to identify the people riding these motorcycles.

We’re issuing images of people we’d like to identify. Do you know any of the people riding these motorcycles? Or do you know where the motorcylces are being stored?

'Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting Op Herd, where you call will be treated in the strictest confidence.'

A separate video shows dirt bikers previosuly caught on dashcam footage.