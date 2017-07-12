Hunt for Southsea wanted man

POLICE are hunting for a wanted man.

Hampshire police want the public to help find a 23 year-old Southsea man.

Police want to speak to Nour Islam Ramdane from Cottage Grove, Southsea, regarding an alleged assault, criminal damage and harassment on July 7.

He is described as:

n About 5ft8ins tall.

n Black hair.

n Brown hair.

n Medium build.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you see Nour we would like to hear from you.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170263571.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.

Information can be left anonymously.