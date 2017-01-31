Hunt for ‘swerve’ driver after Portsmouth man dies in five-car A3(M) crash

A DRIVER from Portsmouth died in a crash that saw four others taken to hospital, police said.

Five cars crashed on the A3(M) at Waterlooville on Sunday night.

We would like to speak to a driver who drove past the scene a short time after the incident Sgt Mark Furse

Now police want to find a driver who reportedly had to swerve to avoid one of the stationary vehicles in the carriageway.

The driver of a Vauxhall Zafira, a 56-year-old man from Portsmouth, died at the scene.

His passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Portsmouth, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The crash involved a Peugeot, a Renault Scenic, a Skoda Fabia, a Vauxhall Zafira and a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Fabia, a 23-year-old man from Hook, was also injured and taken to QA Hospital.

Drivers of the Peugeot and the Scenic, a 63-year-old woman from Notthinghamshire and a 45-year-old from Kent, were also taken to QA as a precaution.

Sgt Mark Furse, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘Our investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

‘In particular, we would like to speak to a driver who drove past the scene a short time after the incident.

‘It has been reported to us that this driver had to swerve to avoid one of the stationary vehicles in the carriageway.

‘If this was you please get in touch as you may have information about the collision which could greatly assist our investigation.’

Anyone with information should call Sgt Furse on 101, quoting 44170037094.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.