Hunt launched at beauty spot for ‘depressed’ missing man from Fareham

Police are looking for a Fareham man who has not been seen since this morning.

Richard Goodman, 67, was last seen outside his home in Bayly Avenue at 10.20am today by his wife but hasn’t been since.

A police spokesman said: ‘It’s believed he is depressed and officers and his family are worried about his welfare.’

Mr Goodman’s car was found in a car park at the Devil’s Punch Bowl in Surrey this afternoon and searches are being carried out in the area to find him.

Mr Goodman is 5ft 8in and is balding with black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a V-necked brown T-shirt, beige/brown trousers, blue suede shoes and glasses.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him today or knows where he may be to contact them on 999.