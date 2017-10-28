Hunt to name men after Pompey disorder continues as 14 are identified

Have your say

POLICE have been given details to identify 14 of the 30 men they want to talk to after disorder at Fratton Park.

The News revealed police were trying to identify the men after disorder at the Pompey v Oldham game on September 30.

It followed aggressive actions by fans who went across the pitch and further problems outside the ground.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We’re confident we can say we have information that has come through to us that has led us to believe that we’ve identified 14 of the suspects.’

Superintendent Alison Heydari had warned bad ‘behaviour simply won’t be tolerated’ at football games.

She said: ‘Fans attending matches should know that this behaviour simply won’t be tolerated.

‘It is not only upsetting and frightening for other spectators, particularly younger fans.’

Anyone with information should call PC Charlotte Pocock on 101, quoting 44170380470. Those found to have committed a crime face prosecution and bans.

For the all the photos click here.