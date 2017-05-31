Image released after man assaulted following Portsmouth kebab shop queue altercation

POLICE want to speak to this man after a punter queuing for food at The Hard was assaulted.

The 39-year-old victim was waiting at Cabin Nelson kebab stall on April 29 at 1am when he was involved in an altercation with a group of men.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in Portsmouth.

When he walked to College Street he was assaulted and suffered injuries to his face.

PC Craig Bibby said: ‘Officers are particularly keen to identify the man in the picture, as he may have information to assist our enquiries.

‘There were a lot of people getting food and stood around the area when this occurred, so if anyone believes they know who is responsible, I would urge them to call police immediately.’

Three suspects, all 20 to 21 and between 5ft8ins and 6ft 13ins, were dressed in suits. One had a white cast on his right arm.

Call police on 101 quoting 44170159161.