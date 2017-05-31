Image released after man assaulted following Portsmouth kebab shop queue altercation

POLICE want to speak to this man after a punter queuing for food at The Hard was assaulted.
The 39-year-old victim was waiting at Cabin Nelson kebab stall on April 29 at 1am when he was involved in an altercation with a group of men.
When he walked to College Street he was assaulted and suffered injuries to his face.
PC Craig Bibby said: ‘Officers are particularly keen to identify the man in the picture, as he may have information to assist our enquiries.
‘There were a lot of people getting food and stood around the area when this occurred, so if anyone believes they know who is responsible, I would urge them to call police immediately.’
Three suspects, all 20 to 21 and between 5ft8ins and 6ft 13ins, were dressed in suits. One had a white cast on his right arm.
Call police on 101 quoting 44170159161.