In the Court s – latest update

n Natalie Stewart, 31, of Havant Road, Farlington, admitted theft of £169 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Portsmouth on July 31.

Magistrates imposed a 14-day prison sentence suspended for six months.

She must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Grant Edwards, 28, of Lees Lane, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Priory Crescent, Southsea, on July 17.

He was fined £120 with an 18-month driving ban.

A test revealed he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35 limit. Edwards must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Zachery Hartgill-Huntley Brooker, 29, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage to a single window pane in Portsmouth on July 16.

He also admitted using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He must pay £150 compensation, was fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge.

n Anthony Holmes, 39, of Cairo Terrace, Buckland, admitted theft of 10 bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Waterlooville on July 3.

He also admitted having cocaine, a class A drug and two charges of failing to surrender to custody at court on July 18 and 25.

Holmes also admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from jail.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week and 14-day sentence.

n Mary Baxter, 38, of Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, admitted theft of vodka and whisky worth £111 from Tesco Extra in Portsmouth on July 14.

She was fined £120 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Aaron Cornell, 33, of Locksway Road, Milton, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, at Portsmouth Central police station on July 14.

He was given a three-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £60 prosecution costs to pay. Magistrates ordered that the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.

n Christopher Dobbs, 60, of Idsworth, Waterlooville, admitted driving without due care and attention on June 26. He was fined £75 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.