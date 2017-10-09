IN THE COURTS

n Shaun Lewis, 34, of Northway, Gosport, admitted damaging a rear view mirror

and Go Pro camera holder in Gosport on April 25.

He must pay £54 compensation and £75 prosecution costs.

n Clarence Chiwera, 25, of Cumberland Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating in Gunwharf Quays on July 21.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Chiwera also admitted another charge of assault by beating on the same day and must pay £50 compensation to the victim.

n Joshua Stedman, 26, of no fixed address, admitted theft of alcohol worth £45 from Morrisons in Walpole Road on August 7.

He also admitted theft of meat from One Stop in Village Road on the same day.

On August 8 he stole bacon from BP petrol station in Broom Way, Lee-on-the-Solent. He admitted this.

And he admitted stealing £273.70 worth of meat and cheese from One Stop in Village Road on August 28.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks with a £115 victim surcharge.

n Callum Beamish, 24, of Victoria Road North, admitted assaulting a PC in Foster Road, Portsmouth, on August 15.

Beamish was given a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 compensation to pay.

He also admitted assault by beating on August 15 in Foster Road, Portsmouth, and must pay £50 compensation.

And on the same day he admitted using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress.

n Neil Brooke, 58, of Owslebury Grove, Havant, admitted drink-driving in North Street, Emsworth, on August 15, in a Mazda 323.

He was fined £500 after being caught over the limit.

A test revealed he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months.

He must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Louis Crosbie, 26, of Ilex Walk, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in New Brighton Road, Emsworth, on August 15.

He was fined £140 and banned from driving for a year.

A test showed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.