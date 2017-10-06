In the Courts – here’s the latest

Have your say

- Gregory Potter, 18, of Salvia Close, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Hambledon Road, Hambledon, on August 14.

A test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the legal limit.

Potter was fined £80 with a one-year driving ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Jake Rose, 24, of Lupine Road, Havant, admitted drink-driving in a BMW in Southleigh Road, Havant, on August 14.

Rose was fined £200, banned from driving for 17 months and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

- Andrew Skinner, 48, of Northney Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving on the B2177 at Wickham in a Toyota Hilux on August 11.

Magistrates fined him £650, banned him for a year and told him to pay a £65 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

- Sarah Spencer, 41, of Java Drive, Whiteley, admitted failing to promptly notify a Fareham council of a change in circumstances that would affect her housing benefit.

Magistrates imposed a two-year conditional discharge with a £15 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Spencer committed the offence between January 1, 2016, and June 29, 2016.

- John Smith, care of Bleach of Levant Ltd, Ford Lane, Yapton, West Sussex, admitted using a mobile phone while driving in contravention of HMNB Portsmouth byelaws on August 8.

He was fined £146 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

- Craig Mitchell, 40, of no fixed address, admitted having a hacksaw in connection with theft in South Street, Gosport, on Agusut 1.

He also admitted having a lock knife, a bladed article, and having cannabis, a class B drug.

He was sentenced to a four-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

The knife, hacksaw and drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Mitchell must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.