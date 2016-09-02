In the Courts - latest cases

n Michael Jackson, 32, of Jasmine Grove, Waterlooville, admitted drug-driving in a Isuzu truck on the A27 at Portsmouth on June 30.
Jackson had Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in his blood.
Magistrates fined him £340 and banned him from driving for a year.
Jackson must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Debbie Laverton, 19, of West Ashling Road, Chichester, admitted wilfully obstructing the free passage along Havant Road, Emsworth, on July 19.
Magistrates fined her £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
She was detained in court but this was deemed served due to time spent in custody.
n Joanne Jones, 32, of Yorke Street, Southsea, admitted criminal damage to a window in Portsmouth on July 22.
She also admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty.
She must pay £75 compensation for the offence.
Jones also admitted an assault by beating against a man on July 22. She must pay £75 for that assault.
Magistrates imposed a community order with rehabilitation activity requirements for 15 days.
n Neil Stevens, 62, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Waterlooville on August 3.
He was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
n Mark Winyard, 28, of Southwood Road, Hayling Island, admitted criminal damage to a Volvo C70 on August 3.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £350 compensation.
He must pay a £20 victim surcharge.
