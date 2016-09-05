In the courts: Latest cases

The following people have appeared before Portsmouth magistrates.

Katherine Bentley, 34, of Kingsway, Portchester, admitted used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

She committed the offence in Gosport on July 18.

Magistrates imposed a £50 fine with £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Richard Granger, 68, of Heritage Way, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Sealark Road, Gosport, on August 10.

A test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 15 months and fined him £400.

Granger also admitted driving unlicensed and uninsured but received no separate penalty.

He must pay a £40 payment to a fund for victims of crime and £85 prosecution costs.

Reece Steel, 22, of Goodwood Road, Gosport, admitted driving while disqualified at Eden Vauxhall in Speedfields Park, Fareham, on August 4.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and £85 victim surcharge.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed six points on his licence.

Ben Abbinett, 22, of The Park, Droxford, admitted obstructing and resisting a police sergeant in Fareham on July 23. Magistrates fined him £130 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.