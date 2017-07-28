In the courts - latest cases

n Lee Mayes, 30, of no fixed address, admitted harassment by repeatedly going to a woman’s address in Portsmouth on April 15.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Mayes must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

He admitted breaching a community order for two criminal damages, using violence to secure entry and assaulting a PC.

He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on April 15 in King William Street, Portsmouth.

Mayes received no separate penalty for this.

n Ryan Noyce, 37, of Southway, Gosport, admitted theft of meat and groceries worth £135.77 from Rusdene Services Ltd in Lee-on-the-Solent on April 25.

Noyce must pay £135.77 compensation.

He also admitted resisting a PC in the execution of his duty on June 22.

Magistrates detained him in court.

n Gavin O’Byrne, 33, of Puffin Walk, Waterlooville, admitted failing to provide a specimen having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen of breath.

He committed the offence on May 31 in Peronne Road, Hilsea.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

O’Byrne must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months.

n Jack Mitchell, 22, of Russell Place, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on April 29 in London Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates jailed him for seven days.

Mitchell also admitted assaulting a PC on the same day, and failing to surrender to custody at court on May 30.

Magistrates imposed a seven-day concurrent sentence for each offence.

n Vasile Tudose, 29, of no fixed address, admitted theft of meat worth £58.38 from Co-op in Portsmouth on June 22.

Magistrates detained him in court. No compensation was ordered as the meat was recovered.

n Lyley Daniells, 29, of Barncroft Way, Havant, admitted theft of a laptop belonging to a man in Hanover Street, Portsmouth, on June 22.

He must pay £100 compensation with £85 to pay to the Crown Prosecution Service.