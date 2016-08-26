In the Courts – latest update

n Richard Edgington, 55, of Union Road, Milton, admitted using threatening abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
Magistrates imposed a two-month conditional discharge with a retraining order banning him from contacting two people for two years.
He committed the offence between June 23 and July 4.
Edgington must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Kenny Hills, 33, of Barnfield Way, Southampton, admitted assault by beating against a woman in Emsworth between May 13 and 16.
Magistrates fined him £750 with £500 compensation to pay.
He must also pay an £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Justin Wallace-Cook, 53, of Burrfields Road, Baffins, admitted drink-driving on May 8 in Portsmouth.
He was caught in Eastern Road driving a Honda.
A test revealed he had 81 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more than the 80mg limit.
He was fined £500 and banned from driving for a year.
He must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Darren Nicholas, 42, of Dore Avenue, Fareham, admitted theft of ready meals worth £9.50 from Marks & Spencer on July 4 in Fareham.
He must pay £9.50 compensation.
n Harry Hafield-Andrews, 26, of Avenue Road, Milton Keynes, admitted assault by beating against a woman.
He was jailed for 12 weeks as he throttled the victim and kicked her in a sustained attack.
Hafield-Andrews must pay £300 compensation for the June 27 attack in Admiralty Road, Portsea.
n Stephen Peacock, 40, of Gladys Avenue, Cowplain, was found guilty of drink-driving in Longwood Avenue, Wecock Farm.
He was driving a Vauxhall Zafira when he was stopped on June 22.
A test revealed he had 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the 35mg legal limit.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 120 hours unpaid work.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.
Magistrates imposed 10 points on his driving licence.
n Kenneth Lee, 39, of Clyde Road, Gosport, admitted speeding at more than 30 miles per hour in Gosport Road, Fareham.
Magistrates fined him £40 with a £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.
Three points were imposed on his driving licence.
