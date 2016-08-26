In the Courts – latest update

n Richard Edgington, 55, of Union Road, Milton, admitted using threatening abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates imposed a two-month conditional discharge with a retraining order banning him from contacting two people for two years.

He committed the offence between June 23 and July 4.

Edgington must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Kenny Hills, 33, of Barnfield Way, Southampton, admitted assault by beating against a woman in Emsworth between May 13 and 16.

Magistrates fined him £750 with £500 compensation to pay.

He must also pay an £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Justin Wallace-Cook, 53, of Burrfields Road, Baffins, admitted drink-driving on May 8 in Portsmouth.

He was caught in Eastern Road driving a Honda.

A test revealed he had 81 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more than the 80mg limit.

He was fined £500 and banned from driving for a year.

He must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Darren Nicholas, 42, of Dore Avenue, Fareham, admitted theft of ready meals worth £9.50 from Marks & Spencer on July 4 in Fareham.

He must pay £9.50 compensation.

n Harry Hafield-Andrews, 26, of Avenue Road, Milton Keynes, admitted assault by beating against a woman.

He was jailed for 12 weeks as he throttled the victim and kicked her in a sustained attack.

Hafield-Andrews must pay £300 compensation for the June 27 attack in Admiralty Road, Portsea.

n Stephen Peacock, 40, of Gladys Avenue, Cowplain, was found guilty of drink-driving in Longwood Avenue, Wecock Farm.

He was driving a Vauxhall Zafira when he was stopped on June 22.

A test revealed he had 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 120 hours unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed 10 points on his driving licence.

n Kenneth Lee, 39, of Clyde Road, Gosport, admitted speeding at more than 30 miles per hour in Gosport Road, Fareham.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Three points were imposed on his driving licence.