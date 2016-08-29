In the Courts – latest update

n Lee Vaughan, 33, of Sudbury Road, Paulsgrove, admitted theft of power tools worth £622 from B&Q in Fareham.

He was fined £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Cian Forrest, 21, of Gains Road, Southsea, admitted driving without due care and attention on March 30.

He was caught in Milton Road, Milton, riding a Piaggio Vesp.

He was fined £70 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed three points on her driving licence.

n Ashley Martin, 35, of no fixed address, admitted theft of Sambuca from Tesco on August 20.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing fear of or provoking violence on August 20.

Martin also admitted racially-aggravated using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He was jailed for 28 days concurrent for the first two offences.

He received no separate penalty for the final charge, also on August 20.

Martin must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Lewis Healy, 27, of Hunter Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating against a man on April 7.

He was jailed for three months.

Healy also admitted theft of meat worth £42.46 from Lidl on July 8 and received a months’ jail concurrent.

He further admitted stealing six bottles of Ariel washing-up liquid from a shop in Southsea and received another month concurrent.

n Ayrman Al-Dini, 31, of Chichester Road, Copnor, admitted assault by beating against a man on April 18.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation to pay.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

Al-Dini also admitted stealing three fragrances worth £137.50 from Debenhams in Portmsouth on April 18.

n Luke Dutton, 25, of Walker Road, Tipner, admitted assaulting a PCSO and two police officers on July 22 in Southsea.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He must pay £225 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

His guilty pleas to all charges were taken into account when he was sentenced.