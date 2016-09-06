In the Courts – latest update

n David Chant, 27, of Samson Close, Gosport, was handed a community order after admitting battery against a woman.

He assaulted her in Lee-on-the-Solent on June 12.

Magistrates ordered him to finish 32 days of a relationships programme and 120 hours unpaid work.

Chant must pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

n Johnathan Keys, 27, of Birdwood Grove, Fareham, admitted battery in Whiteley on March 15.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 130 hours unpaid work.

He must pay £100 compensation, a £60 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He also admitted criminal damage to an iPhone 6.

n Michael Obeney, 34, of Shannon Close, Fareham, admitted driving while disqualified in Southampton Road, Fareham.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 11 months.

They imposed a community order with 140 hours unpaid work, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs for the driving while disqualified.

He received no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

n Stephen Creamer, 30, of Billy Copse, Leigh Park, admitted assault by beating against a man.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Creamer committed the offence on May 29 in Havant.

Magistrates also banned him from the Heron pub, in Petersfield Road, Havant, for 12 months.

n Colin Redman, 47, of Nailsworth Road, Paulsgrove, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He attacked Sean Putter on March 27 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 10-week prison sentence suspended for six months.

Redman must pay £100 compensation, an £80 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

n John Waterman, 47, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating against a man on August 22 in Milton Road, Milton.

Magistrates handed him a three-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

He was detained in court but this was deemed already served due to time spent in custody.

n Terry Creamer, 35, of Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating against a man on May 29 in Havant.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

He must pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.