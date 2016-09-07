In the Courts – latest update

n John Davison, 45, of Wimpole Street, Portsmouth, admitted the theft of a car stereo in King Albert Court, Portsmouth, on July 3.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation to pay.

He must also pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on August 23 and was fined £20.

n David Carter, 43, of Oracle Drive, Waterlooville, admitted speeding in Fareham on the M27 at more than 70mph.

He committed the offence on December 20 last year and was fined £350.

Magistrates imposed four points on his driving licence.

He must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Paul John, 42, of no fixed address, was found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing fear of or provoking violence.

He committed the offence on May 30 in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, and was jailed for 12 weeks.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

John also pleaded guilty to wilfully interrupting the proceedings of the court by insulting and abusing district judge Anne Arnold on August 24.

He was sentenced to 28 days concurrent for this offence.

n Dean Lawrence, 52, of North End Grove, Portsmouth, was found guilty of exposure in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, on May 26.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

n Simon Moore, 49, of Locarno Road, Copnor, admitted assault by beating against a woman on July 22.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

He must pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Peter Dunn, 34, of Duncan Road, Southsea, admitted battery against a woman.

He was jailed for 130 days for the attack in Southsea between July 28 and 31.

Dunn must pay a £115 victim surcharge for the assault.

n John Ohio, 25, of HMP Belmarsh, admitted theft of six mobile phones and two tablets worth £4,109.92 from Carphone Warehouse on February 15.

Magistrates jailed him for six months with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

n Jennifer Alemanno, 31, of Town Hall Road, Havant, admitted theft of two guitars, a drill and driver set, and a UK passport from a man.

She stole the items between February 19 and April 4 in Havant.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

She must pay £550 compensation, a £15 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.