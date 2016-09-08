In the Courts – latest update

n Sarah Little, 37, of Westover Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, admitted criminal damage to a car belonging to Network Rail to the value of £3,093.65.

She was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation with £85 prosecution costs.

Little committed the offence on May 26 in Cosham.

n Nathan Dove, 35, of Olinda Street, Kingston, admitted assault by beating against a man on June 24 in Portsmouth.

He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He was given a 24-month conditional discharge with £75 compensation.

Dove admitted breaching a previous conditional discharge for racially or religiously-aggravated common assault. No action was taken on the breach.

n Rona Bell, 29, of Temple Street, Landport, admitted the theft of a Thomas the Tank Engine train set worth £60 from Hawkins Bazaar on July 11 in Cascades.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £30 victim surcharge.

n Matthew Brown, 24, of Norset Road, Fareham, admitted assaulting a constable in Guildhall Walk on July 10.

Brown was fined £250 with £150 compensation to pay.

He must pay a £25 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Paul Davies, 51, of Longfield Avenue, Fareham, admitted dishonestly receiving stolen goods, four bottles of fragrance, belonging to Marks & Spencer on August 10.

He admitted the same charge over two handbags belonging to TK Maxx.

Magistrates imposed a community order with an 89-day electronic curfew between 7pm and 7am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Davies must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jack Green, 21, of Randolph Road, North End, admitted using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He did this on August 7 in Palmerston Road, Southsea, and was fined £400.

Green must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Duncan Hewett, 18, of North Road, Horndean, admitted drug-driving in Harts Farm Way, Havant, on June 26.

A test showed he had the Benzoylecgonine (cocaine) at 75 micrograms per litre of blood. Magistrates fined him £200 and banned him from driving for 12 months. He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.