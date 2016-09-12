In the Courts – latest update

n Ryan Cooper, 19, The Vale, Horndean, admitted drink-driving on August 1 in Waterlooville.

He was caught in East Meon Road.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit. Magistrates fined him £120 with a 17-month driving ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Matthew Mason, 47, of London Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on February 26 in Portsmouth.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge with a £15 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n John Peers, 53, of Cromwell Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving on August 14 in Festing Grove.

He was driving a Vauxhall Meriva when stopped.

A test revealed he had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £120 with an 18-month driving ban.

Peers must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Andrew Macovei, 32, of Flemish Fields, Chertsey, admitted drink-driving in Park Road, Portsmouth.

He was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf on August 16. Magistrates fined him £500 and banned him from driving for 14 months.

A test showed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Michael Bose, 44, of Fearon Road, Hilsea, admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs on April 19, relating to diamorphine and crack cocaine.

He was fined £60 for each offence committed in Portsmouth.

Bose was found guilty of two counts of theft relating to theft of three hard drivers worth £287 from Sainsbury’s in Portsmouth on February 8. He must pay £287 compensation for the hard drivers and £100 prosecution costs.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on August 24 and was fined £25.

Magistrates ordered the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.

n Aigars Nelke, 34, of Coxford Road, Southampton, admitted theft of a Hugo Boss jacket worth £149 in Portsmouth.

He was fined £400 with a £40 victim surcharge to pay.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

n Simon Gingell, 47, of Cobden Street, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on August 13.

Magistrates banned him from contacting the victim for two years or entering Bucklers Road, Gosport.

He was fined £1,000 with £750 compensation to pay.

Gingell must pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.