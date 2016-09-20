In the Courts – latest update

n Marc Aylard, 53, of Miller Drive, Fareham, admitted assault by beating against a woman.

He assaulted the woman in The Bird in the Hand, Gosport Road, Fareham, on July 2.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours unpaid work. He must pay £100 compensation.

n Jacek Borowick, 40, of Telephone Road, Southsea, admitted theft of food and dry goods worth £22.83 from Aldi in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £20 prosecution costs.

n Christopher Nicholas, 45, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly on August 6 in High Street, Gosport.

He also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Nicholas admitted failing to surrender to custody on August 24.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge for each offence, with £50 compensation for the assault on the PC.

He must also pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Robert Cowan, 52, of Gallow Hill, Paisley, Scotland, admitted criminal damage to a building in Portsmouth by removing tiles on August 9.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation to pay.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on August 25.

He was fined £50 for this offence.

n Jack Dodd, 25, of Blakemere Crescent, Paulsgrove, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence against a police officer on August 13.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge to pay.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

n John Olivares, 66, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 weeks for assaulting a police officer.

Olivares was one day out of prison and punched the police officer in the face on August 27 in London Road, Portsmouth.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Tara Blick, 46, of Whiteland Way, Clanfield, admitted assault by beating against a woman on August 13 in Clanfield.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of activity requirements. She must pay £100 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

Blick admitted breaching a conditional discharge for criminal damage.