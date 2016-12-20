In the Courts – latest update

n Helena Singleton, 40, of Portland Terrace, Southsea, admitted breaching an anti-social behaviour order that barred her from going to or remaining at an address in Southsea on December 5.

Singleton also admitted criminal damage to a door window in Albert Road, Southsea, on the same day.

She also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates jailed her for 28 days in total.

Singleton must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Liam Gash, 26, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements by not telling police of his address or that he was homeless.

Gash was jailed for 14 days with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

n Tammy Hunt, 39, of Tunstall Road, Wymering, admitted theft of cosmetics worth £223.82 from Superdrug in Cosham on September 8.

Magistrates imposed a two-month prison term suspended for a year with two-month curfew.

Hunt must pay £223.82 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

She also admitted possession of a gram of cannabis, a class B drug, on August 30. No separate penalty was imposed but the drugs must be destroyed.

Hunt admitted theft of items worth £350.06 from Boots on September 20 and must pay the same in compensation.

Hunt lastly admitted theft of £134 of clothes from Calvin Klein on September 20. Those items were found.

In all she was sentenced to a five-month term suspended for a year.

n James Brigham, 35, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, admitted assaulting a man on October 5.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

n Alfie Smith, 19, of Barncroft Way, Havant, admitted assault by beating against a man on August 11 in Waterlooville.

He was handed a community order with a six-week curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Smith must pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

n Ryan Baxter, 26, of Deerhurst Crescent, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating and two counts of assaulting a PC in Paulsgrove on August 18.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

A restraining order bans him from two addresses and contacting the victim for a year.

Baxter must pay £75 compensation to the victim and £125 to a PC victim.