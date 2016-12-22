In the Courts – latest update

n James Cannon, 33, of Forton Road, Gosport, admitted the theft of 10 cans of Stella and four cans of Carlsberg worth £13.50 from Morrisons in Walpole Road, Gosport, on December 9.
He was jailed for five weeks with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.
Cannon also admitted failing to surrender to custody at magistrates’ court and was jailed for a week concurrently.
n Stuart Cameron, 37, of Blake House, Gunwharf Quays, admitted the theft of a Ralph Lauren jacket worth £129.99 on October 29.
Magistrates imposed a community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirements.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Jackson Holt, 23, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted theft of DVDs worth £202 from Tesco on October 3.
Magistrates imposed a community order with four-month drug rehabilitation requirements.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.
n Vincent McCaffery, 48, of Radnor Street, Southsea, admitted four counts of theft.
He was given a 28-day prison sentence suspended for a year. McCaffery must pay £250 compensation to Jaeger in Portsmouth.
n Lee Hardicker, 38, of Quinton Close, Southsea, admitted theft of clothes and sunglasses in Somers Road, Southsea, on October 20.
Magistrates imposed a community order with a four-week electronic curfew.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs. Hardicker admitted failing to surrender to custody on November 11.
n Joshua King, 29, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with a dispersal order to leave Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth on November 13.
He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
King also admitted failing to surrender to custody and was fined £100.
n Kieron Shorney, 20, of Brixton Farm, Bursledon, admitted assault by beating against a woman on November 10 in Fareham.
He also admitted criminal damage to a mirror, wall and door on the same day.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activity days.
He must pay £300 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Shaun Mould, 39, of Meggeson Avenue, Townhill, Southampton, admitted driving without third party insurance on November 21.
He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge.
Mould also admitted failing to surrender to custody on December 6.
