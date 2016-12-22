In the Courts – latest update

n James Cannon, 33, of Forton Road, Gosport, admitted the theft of 10 cans of Stella and four cans of Carlsberg worth £13.50 from Morrisons in Walpole Road, Gosport, on December 9.

He was jailed for five weeks with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

Cannon also admitted failing to surrender to custody at magistrates’ court and was jailed for a week concurrently.

n Stuart Cameron, 37, of Blake House, Gunwharf Quays, admitted the theft of a Ralph Lauren jacket worth £129.99 on October 29.

Magistrates imposed a community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirements.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jackson Holt, 23, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted theft of DVDs worth £202 from Tesco on October 3.

Magistrates imposed a community order with four-month drug rehabilitation requirements.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

n Vincent McCaffery, 48, of Radnor Street, Southsea, admitted four counts of theft.

He was given a 28-day prison sentence suspended for a year. McCaffery must pay £250 compensation to Jaeger in Portsmouth.

n Lee Hardicker, 38, of Quinton Close, Southsea, admitted theft of clothes and sunglasses in Somers Road, Southsea, on October 20.

Magistrates imposed a community order with a four-week electronic curfew.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs. Hardicker admitted failing to surrender to custody on November 11.

n Joshua King, 29, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with a dispersal order to leave Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth on November 13.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

King also admitted failing to surrender to custody and was fined £100.

n Kieron Shorney, 20, of Brixton Farm, Bursledon, admitted assault by beating against a woman on November 10 in Fareham.

He also admitted criminal damage to a mirror, wall and door on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activity days.

He must pay £300 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Shaun Mould, 39, of Meggeson Avenue, Townhill, Southampton, admitted driving without third party insurance on November 21.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge.

Mould also admitted failing to surrender to custody on December 6.