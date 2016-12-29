In the Courts – latest update

n Reece Webb, 20, of Clover Road, Leigh Park, admitted criminal damage to doors, door locks and window panes worth £400.

He damaged them on November 26 in Ellisfield Road, Havant.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £400 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

Webb also admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on December 8 and was detained in court.

n Laura Bonner, 31, of Elson Lane, Gosport, admitted using a colour TV without a licence between March 4, 2013 and April, 2013.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £15 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

n Thomas Ovenden, 26, of Billy Lawn Avenue, was jailed for three weeks.

He admitted theft of nearly £10 worth of meat from Co-op in Havant on November 25.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for three thefts.

n Allan Young, 52, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, was put under a three-month curfew in a community order.

He was admitted to two counts of drug-driving with cocaine in Roman Grove, Portchester, on August 17.

Young also admitted driving wihile disqualified and without insurance.

He was banned from driving for two years with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

n James Harrop, 29, of Freemantle Road, Gosport, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on October 31 in Portsmouth Central Police station.

He was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on November 29.

n Tyrone Bennett, 24, of Broadmere Avenue, Havant admitted failing to surrender to custody in May.

He also admitted criminal damage to two doors at Andover House and criminal damage to a Vauxhall Astra on May 14.

Bennett must pay £200 compensation for the car.

Magistrates imposed a 14-day prison sentence suspended for six months with 40 hours of unpaid work for the failure to surrender.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

n Terry Henson, 30, of Mengham Road, Hayling Island, admitted assaulting a PC on August 21 in Portsmouth.

He was fined £165 with £25 compensation to pay. He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

n Paul Morgan, 48, of Meggeson Avenue, Townhill, admitted driving in Eastney Road, Portsmouth, without insurance on November 21.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for six months.

Morgan admitted failing to surrender to custody and was fined £50.