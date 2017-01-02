In the Courts – latest update

n Brian Coulton, 19, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating against a woman on April 23 in Waterlooville.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work.

For this he must pay a £85 victim surcharge.

Coulton also admitted theft of two watches worth £69.98 from TK Maxx in Ocean Park, Burrfields Road, Portsmouth.

n Mareks Nedvckis, 33, of Ernest Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath and was fined £500.

He committed the offence on November 13 at Portsmouth Central police station and was banned for 18 months.

He must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Shaun Mould, 39, of Meggeson Avenue, Southampton, admitted driving with no insurance in Southsea on November 21.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

Magistrates imposed six points on his driving licence.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody and was detained in court.

n Nicola Cooper, 48, of Norset Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Norset Road on November 13.

She was caught in a Ford Fiesta.

A test revealed she had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal 35mg limit.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Cooper was banned from driving for two years.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

n Mark Thorn, 47, care of The Anchorage, Gosport, admitted having amphetamine, a class B drug on October 31 in Nyra Way, Gosport.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates ordered the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.

n Donna Emery, 42, of Yorke Street, Southsea, admitted having amphetamine, a class B drug in Yorke Street on April 13.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.

n Benjamin King, 19, of Bowler Avenue, Copnor, admitted taking a pedal cycle without consent.

He must pay £300 compensation for the offence on July 7 in Portsmouth.