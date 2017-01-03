In the Courts – latest update

n Amy Carter, 33, of High Lawn Way, Havant, admitted theft of food and drink worth £145.33 from Tesco on September 22.

Magistrates jailed her for five days as she has 145 previous offences.

Carter must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Michael Brooker, 53, of Totland Road, Portsmouth, admitted persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

He committed the offence between February 14 and April 30 in Portsmouth,

Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year as he made a very high number of calls to police and ambulance.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Brooker also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for the same offence.

Magistrates imposed a one-week concurrent suspended term.

Brooker also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress on September 9.

No separate penalty was imposed.

n Yasmin McCue, 24, of Milton Road, Miloton, admitted theft of four cans of alcohol worth £9.22 from Co-op in Southsea on December 1.

She was jailed for two weeks for the offence and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

McCue also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for burglary and theft.

She was jailed for eight weeks and four weeks concurrent for each.

Overall magistrates jailed her for 10 weeks.

n William Hine, 22, of St Catherine’s Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Havant Road, Hayling Island, on December 1.

He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 17 months.

He must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

n Peter MacDonald, 51, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to a council-owned property at St Julien House, Longfield House, Fareham.

He was fined £20 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

He committed the offence on November 30.

MacDonald also admitted breaching a six-month conditional discharge for theft and was given a nine-month conditional discharge.