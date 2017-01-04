In the Courts – latest update

n Bradley Reade, 31, of no fixed address, admitted theft of £17 from a man in Lee-on-the-Solent on December 11.

He admitted breaching a conditional discharge for a previous theft.

Magistrates jailed him for 42 days for the new theft and 28 days consecutive for the previous theft.

n Clint Jones, 35, of Australia Close, Landport, admitted theft of DVDs worth £25.98 from HMV in Portsmouth on Novemebr 21.

He also admitted theft of clothes worth £83.76 from GAP in Portsmouth on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge to pay.

He must also pay £42.50 prosecution costs.

n Craig Marshman, 24, of Middle Park Way, Havant, admitted fraud by false representation between April 6 and August 11 last year.

He used his father’s bank card to get goods and services.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £2,486 compensation and complete 240 hours of unpaid work under a community order. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

n Steve Raynor, 32, of Soberton Road, Havant, admitted criminal damage to a security camera at Gunwharf Quays on August 28. He must pay £1,200 compensation.

n Nathan Shann, 43, of Meyrick Road, Stamshaw, admitted failing to stop after an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle.

He committed the offence in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, on August 6. Magistrates fined him £350 with seven points on his driving licence.

He must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Lee Millership, 37, care of Milton Road, Milton, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after a release from prison.

He was detained in court or fined £200.

n Joanna Hoare, 42, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating against a woman and was fined £100.

She committed the offence on November 19.

Hoare must pay £50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

n Rhyce Parberry, 20, of Bentham Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating against a man on October 29.

Magistrates fined him £120 with £100 compensation.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Callum Mears, 23, of Dove Close, Waterlooville, admitted two breaches of a restraining order by calling and texting a woman.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge for the November 26 and 27 offences.