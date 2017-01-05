In the Courts – latest update

n Stefan Mabey, 29, of Keys Close, Poole, admitted stealing £259 worth of Tommy Hilfiger clothes at Gunwharf Quays on December 7.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Ross McFarlane, 30, care of Sartoris Close, Warsash, admitted two counts of assault by beating on December 5 in Havant.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

McFarlane also admitted criminal damage to a door and a mug.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jay McKnight, 34, of Agincourt Road, Buckland, admitted theft of fresh meat worth £30 from Co-op in Fareham on September 13.

He also admitted theft of £33.15 worth of meat from Co-op on September 15 last year.

Magistrates imposed two concurrent 28-day prison sentences suspended for a year.

He must pay £63.15 compensation.

n Brian Nash, 52, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on December 7.

Magistrates fined him £180 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Nash was banned from driving for 18 months.

n Alan Eckett, 38, care of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, admitted criminal damage to a door at Quinton Close, Portsmouth, on December 9.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £10 prosecution costs to pay.

n Robin Pullen, 47, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman between December 12 and 14.

He was fined £500 with £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Marcus Deakins, 41, of Laburnum Grove, Copnor, admitted producing cannabis, a class B drug, at his home on December 5.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed under an order made by magistrates.

n Aaron Nicholas, 26, care of Meriden Road, Southsea, admitted criminal damage to a bay window and blinds at New Road East in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £200 compensation to pay.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Wayne Kirkbridge, 37, of Hoe Street, Hambledon, admitted two thefts and was jailed.

He stole three beard trimmers from Boots in Portsmouth worth £59.97 on December 29 and a box of chewing gum from Poundland on the same day.

Kirkbridge also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for seven previous thefts.

Magistrates jailed him for a week each for the new thefts concurrent with each other and eight weeks for the previous terms.

Overall he was jailed for nine weeks.

Kirkbridge must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Daniel Hill, 40, of Crombie Close, Waterlooville, admitted theft of chocolate worth £23 from Tesco in Waterlooville on November 19.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

The bench took his guilty plea into account when he was sentenced last month.